King’s 14 lead Middle Tennessee past Stephen F. Austin 67-62 in OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elias King’s 14 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Stephen F. Austin 67-62 in overtime on Thursday night.

King also added five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (2-0). Jacob Johnson scored 13 points, shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line. Justin Bufford shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

Latrell Jossell led the Lumberjacks (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Sadaidriene Hall added 15 points and two steals for Stephen F. Austin. Kyle Hayman also put up nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Middle Tennessee hosts Western Carolina and Stephen F. Austin travels to play Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

