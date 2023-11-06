Kelly puts up 17, George Mason defeats Monmouth 72-61

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Amari Kelly scored 17 points to help George Mason defeat Monmouth 72-61 on Monday night in…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Amari Kelly scored 17 points to help George Mason defeat Monmouth 72-61 on Monday night in a season opener.

Kelly added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Patriots. Darius Maddox scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Woody Newton shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Xander Rice led the way for the Hawks with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Jack Collins added 17 points for Monmouth. In addition, Jaret Valencia finished with six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. George Mason hosts Austin Peay and Monmouth travels to play West Virginia.

