JuJu Watkins scores 35 as No. 10 USC beats Le Moyne 93-42

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 35 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and No. 10 Southern California (3-0) routed Le Moyne 93-42 on Monday night.

Watkins has totaled 83 points in her first three college games, including 32 in the Trojans’ season-opening victory over then-No. 7 Ohio State last week. She was named Pac-12 freshman of the week for her performances.

Rayah Marshall added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans. As the tallest player on the floor at 6-foot-4, Marshall dominated in the paint against the shorter Dolphins, who have no one over 6-1 on their roster.

Lytoya Baker scored 14 points to lead the Dolphins (0-4), whose roster includes seven freshmen and sophomores.

NO. 15 TENNESSEE 84, MEMPHIS 74, OT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sara Puckett scored a career-high 24 points and Tennessee closed out overtime with a 9-0 run to beat Memphis.

Puckett made 9 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers, adding eight rebounds for Tennessee (2-1). Jewel Spear finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for her fourth career double-double. Jasmine Powell scored 17 with six boards. Jillian Hollingshead totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Kai Carter had 18 points to lead the Lady Tigers (1-2). Madison Griggs had 16 points and three steals. Ki’Ari Cain scored 11 and grabbed five rebounds off the bench. Smith totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Tennessee has won 20 straight in a series that dates to 1974, but it was the first meeting since 2001. The Tigers lone win was 79-75 during the 1978-79 season.

