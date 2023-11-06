Live Radio
Johnson’s 21 help George Washington defeat Stonehill 89-44

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 10:57 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson scored 21 points as George Washington beat Stonehill 89-44 on Monday night in a season opener.

Johnson also contributed nine rebounds for the Colonials. Maximus Edwards scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Benny Schroder had 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Louie Semona led the Skyhawks in scoring, finishing with nine points. Stonehill also got eight points and nine rebounds from Max Zegarowski. Pano Pavlidis also had seven points.

NEXT UP

George Washington plays Saturday against William & Mary at home. Stonehill hosts Army on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

