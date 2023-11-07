Georgetown beats Le Moyne 94-57 in Ed Cooley’s debut as coach of the Hoyas

Supreme Cook had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Dontrez Styles added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Georgetown beat Le Moyne 94-57 on Tuesday night in Ed Cooley’s debut as coach of the Hoyas.

Cooley, who was hired away from Big East rival Providence, is trying to turn around a once-proud program that became an afterthought while going 13-50 overall and 2-37 in the Big East the past two seasons under Patrick Ewing.

“Once I got to the game, I was OK,” Cooley said. “What was different was leaving the Thompson Center (on Georgetown’s campus). The traffic to get here. … The anxiety leading up to it: How will our men perform? It was very emotional, to be honest with you. Very, very emotional.”

Cook arrived at Georgetown following three seasons at Fairfield, where he started 73 games and totaled 910 points and 680 rebounds. Cook made 8 of 9 shots against Le Moyne. Styles spent two seasons at North Carolina, averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Jay Heath also scored 15 points for Georgetown. Rowan Brumbaugh added 13 points, Drew Fielder scored 11 points and Jayden Epps had a team-high 11 assists. The Hoyas finished with a 52-29 edge on the glass, with Wayne Bristol Jr. grabbing 10 rebounds.

Georgetown opened an early 20-7 lead and pushed it to 47-23 at halftime.

The Dolphins — playing their first game as a Division I school — were led in scoring by Kaiyem Cleary, who finished with 11 points.

Georgetown was picked to finish eighth out of 11 teams in the Big East coaches’ preseason poll and won’t have forward Ismael Massoud, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, to begin the season after surgery on his right hand on Oct. 24.

NEXT UP

Georgetown plays Holy Cross at home on Saturday. Le Moyne visits No. 22 Villanova on Friday.

