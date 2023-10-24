Mike Rhoades ready to begin new era at Penn State after whirlwind offseason marked by roster rebuild

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mike Rhoades didn’t have a team to coach when Penn State hired him in March.…

Graduations and defections following Micah Shrewsberry’s departure for Notre Dame gutted the Nittany Lions’ roster. Rhoades, plucked from VCU after three NCAA tournament appearances in the last four years, turned to familiar faces to jumpstart his new program.

In less than 60 days, Rhoades signed 10 players from eight different schools, including former VCU star Ace Baldwin Jr. and former North Carolina standout Puff Johnson, who had a hand in North Carolina’s run to the 2022 NCAA championship game.

Transfers from Miami, Georgetown, Dickinson, Lafayette and Temple rounded out the roster.

“I see some pieces that I really like and we’ve still got a ways to go to get where we want to go,” Rhoades said. “But I do like what we’re becoming.”

Rhoades’ VCU teams went 129-61 overall and 72-32 in six seasons of Atlantic 10 play. Baldwin and former VCU teammate Nick Kern Jr. are eager to bring his speedy style to the Big Ten.

Baldwin was the Atlantic 10’s player of the year last season and averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 assists per game.

“I’m here to be on a winning team, to push the guys, compete every day,” Baldwin said.

EAGER HOLDOVERS

Kanye Clary, one of the nation’s most coveted point guards in the 2022 recruiting class, is one of four returning Nittany Lions.

As soon as Rhoades pitched him on his vision for a quick-attacking offense, Clary was on board. He showed flashes playing 10 minutes per night in 32 games last year and expects to take on a bigger role.

“He could really make plays with the ball in his hands for he and his teammates and continue to make the game easier,” Rhoades said. “That’s the goal I have for him his sophomore year.”

Guard Jameel Brown and forwards Demetrius Lilley and Andy Christos also return from last season’s roster.

“Anybody that’s returning to a program that needs 10 other spots, there’s great opportunity,” Rhoades said.

MANAGING EXPECTATIONS

Rhoades knows wins won’t come easy since the Nittany Lions will likely give up size most nights.

Penn State has just three players listed over 6-foot-10.

With Baldwin leading the way, the Rams won nine straight games en route to an NCAA tournament bid. Rhoades is counting on his “ultra-competitive” guard to help manage expectations if his new team struggles early.

“The biggest thing Ace is going to have to deal with this year is we’re not going to win every game,” Rhoades said. “He thinks we should win every game and so his maturity and his leadership, he has to show us when we have a tough night or we have a tough first half, is he going to lead when we have adversity?”

PENNSYLVANIA KID

Johnson, who developed a relationship with Rhoades when the coach recruited his older brother Cameron, brings some unique perspective. The former Tar Heel scored 11 points in 18 minutes in North Carolina’s last NCAA championship appearance against Kansas.

“It just made a lot of sense coming closer to home and seeing how successful he’s been throughout his college coaching career and the type of style he brings and the type of coach he is,” Johnson said.

SAVE THE DATES

Rhoades grew up a Penn State fan watching games at Rec Hall. He’s excited that the Nittany Lions are returning to their old arena for a Feb. 21 game against Illinois. He’s also looking forward to when Penn State plays Georgia Tech at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16.

“’Concerts are really good there, but, basketball games are even better there,” Rhoades said.

Penn State opens at home against Delaware State on Nov. 6.

