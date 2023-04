Sports on TV for Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 AHL HOCKEY 4 p.m. NHLN — Milwaukee at Chicago AUTO RACING 10:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup…

Sunday, April 2

AHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Milwaukee at Chicago

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va. (Taped)

12 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Termas de Río Hondo, Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters, Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Louisville at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Miami

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Reed vs. Team Barnett, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, Dallas

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.,

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Orange County National, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Houston

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — The Paris Marathon: From Paris (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress) OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Texas

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Texas (Kay-Rod)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Long Island

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Conference Final: Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Washington

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at St. Louis

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Winnipeg

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round, Sioux Falls, S.D.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Ross County

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Argentina, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Singles Final

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Doubles Final

XFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Houston

