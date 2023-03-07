Long Beach State Beach take on the Cal Poly Mustangs in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-24, 1-18 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (17-15, 11-9 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 11:30…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-24, 1-18 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (17-15, 11-9 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -9; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach play in the Big West Tournament against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Beach have gone 11-9 against Big West opponents, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Long Beach State ranks second in college basketball with 42.1 points in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.0.

The Mustangs are 1-18 against Big West teams. Cal Poly is 6-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 14.4 points for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 14.8 points and 11.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 10.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.