Marshall visits Williams and Louisiana

Marshall Thundering Herd (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (19-4, 9-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (19-4, 9-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -1; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Greg Williams Jr. scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 82-63 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-0 in home games. Louisiana is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks eighth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 4.1.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Thundering Herd match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is averaging 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Williams is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Handlogten is averaging 8.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.