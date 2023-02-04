LSU hosts Miller and No. 4 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama faces the LSU Tigers after Brandon Miller scored 22 points in Alabama’s 101-44 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 at home. LSU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide are 9-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama leads college basketball with 41.7 rebounds per game led by Noah Clowney averaging 8.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Brandon Miller averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

