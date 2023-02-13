Howard beats Maryland-Eastern Shore for 8th straight win

Elijah Hawkins scored 16 points and Howard earned its eighth straight win with a 78-69 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elijah Hawkins scored 16 points and Howard earned its eighth straight win with a 78-69 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Hawkins added seven rebounds and six assists for the Bison (16-10, 8-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Wood and Marcus Dockery pitched in with 13 points apiece.

Zion Styles paced the Hawks (14-10, 6-3) with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Donchevell Nugent scored 13 and Troy Hupstead added 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Howard visits Coppin State, while Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts South Carolina State.

