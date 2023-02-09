Air Force hosts New Mexico after Mashburn’s 21-point game

New Mexico Lobos (19-5, 6-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-13, 3-9 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the Air Force Falcons after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 77-76 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Falcons are 9-7 on their home court. Air Force is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Lobos are 6-5 against conference opponents. New Mexico is ninth in college basketball with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging eight points and 3.3 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Jaelen House is averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 20 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 23.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

