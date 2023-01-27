PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » College Basketball » No. 11 TCU visits…

No. 11 TCU visits Mississippi State following Miles’ 23-point outing

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TCU Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Mike Miles scored 23 points in TCU’s 79-52 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 at home. Mississippi State is eighth in college basketball allowing 58.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 3-2 in road games. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 55.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Miles is averaging 19.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up