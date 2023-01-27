No. 11 TCU visits Mississippi State following Miles’ 23-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Mike Miles scored 23 points in TCU’s 79-52 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 at home. Mississippi State is eighth in college basketball allowing 58.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 3-2 in road games. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 55.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Miles is averaging 19.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.