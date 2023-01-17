Holy Cross hosts Colgate after Richardson’s 23-point performance

Colgate Raiders (12-7, 6-0 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (6-13, 3-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (12-7, 6-0 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (6-13, 3-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the Holy Cross Crusaders after Tucker Richardson scored 23 points in Colgate’s 71-65 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders have gone 5-4 in home games. Holy Cross is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 6-0 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is third in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.5% as a team from deep this season. Oliver Lynch-Daniels leads them shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Crusaders and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is shooting 50.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Keegan Records is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Richardson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.