Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier’s 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads college basketball with 21.1 assists per game led by Colby Jones averaging 5.5.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette is seventh in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 8.0.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is shooting 50.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Kam Jones is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.1 points. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.