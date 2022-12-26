BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

December 26, 2022, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 12-0 700 1
2. Stanford 13-1 672 2
3. Ohio St. 13-0 632 3
4. Indiana 12-0 620 4
5. Notre Dame 10-1 591 5
6. NC State 11-1 531 7
7. Virginia Tech 11-1 508 8
8. UConn 9-2 499 9
9. LSU 12-0 442 10
10. UCLA 12-1 433 11
11. Utah 12-0 398 12
12. Iowa 10-3 374 13
13. North Carolina 9-2 373 6
14. Michigan 11-1 342 19
15. Iowa St. 8-2 337 14
16. Maryland 10-3 304 15
17. Oregon 10-2 260 16
18. Arizona 10-1 238 18
19. Gonzaga 12-2 155 22
20. Oklahoma 10-1 139 23
21. Creighton 8-3 108 21
22. Kansas 10-1 94 20
23. Baylor 9-3 93 24
24. Arkansas 13-2 90 17
25. St. John’s 12-0 75 25

Others receiving votes: Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Middle Tennessee 6, Columbia 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

