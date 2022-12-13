The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|9-0
|700
|1
|2. Stanford
|10-1
|672
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|10-0
|627
|3
|4. Indiana
|10-0
|623
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|8-1
|577
|5
|6. Virginia Tech
|10-0
|549
|7
|7. North Carolina
|8-1
|514
|8
|8. NC State
|9-1
|505
|8
|9. UConn
|7-2
|450
|6
|10. UCLA
|9-1
|416
|13
|11. LSU
|9-0
|391
|11
|12. Iowa
|8-3
|369
|16
|13. Utah
|8-0
|359
|15
|14. Iowa St.
|7-2
|329
|10
|15. Maryland
|9-3
|310
|20
|16. Oregon
|7-1
|264
|17
|16. Creighton
|8-1
|264
|18
|18. Baylor
|7-2
|186
|19
|19. Michigan
|9-1
|181
|14
|20. Arizona
|7-1
|177
|12
|21. Arkansas
|12-0
|169
|21
|22. Kansas
|9-0
|149
|–
|23. Gonzaga
|9-2
|100
|22
|24. Oklahoma
|8-1
|72
|23
|25. Villanova
|9-2
|56
|25
Others receiving votes: St. John’s 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Kansas St 5, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 3, Missouri 2, Southern Cal 2, DePaul 2, Columbia 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1.
