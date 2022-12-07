Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
SMU hosts Arizona State after Phelps’ 23-point showing

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at SMU Mustangs (3-5)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -6.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Zhruic Phelps scored 23 points in SMU’s 69-68 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Mustangs are 3-3 on their home court. SMU averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sun Devils are 1-1 on the road. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 shooting 29.0% from deep. Bobby Hurley paces the Sun Devils shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Nutall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Phelps is shooting 42.6% and averaging 19.6 points for SMU.

Frankie Collins is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 11.9 points for Arizona State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

