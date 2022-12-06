Range leads Alabama State against North Alabama after 26-point game

Alabama State Hornets (1-7) at North Alabama Lions (5-4) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits…

Alabama State Hornets (1-7) at North Alabama Lions (5-4)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the North Alabama Lions after Isaiah Range scored 26 points in Alabama State’s 72-58 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Lions have gone 2-0 at home. North Alabama is fifth in the ASUN shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Daniel Ortiz shooting 49.1% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 0-7 on the road. Alabama State leads the SWAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan O’Neal averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ortiz is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 7.4 points for North Alabama.

Ashton McClelland is scoring points per game and averaging 0.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.