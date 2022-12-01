Miller’s buzzer-beater lifts Maryland over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20 Maryland to a 74-72 victory over seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Irish guard Sonia Cintron’s layup had tied the game with 15 seconds left off before Maryland held for the last shot. Miller hit a contested mid-range jumper just before time expired to give the Terrapins a victory over a top-10 opponent. It was the 15th lead change of the game.

Miller also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with five assists. Shyanne Sellers added 17 points.

Maryland (7-2) picked up its first win over Notre Dame (6-1) since 2007.

Cintron’s double-double led the Irish with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 94, No. 10 IOWA 81

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat Iowa in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.

The preseason All-American was 16 of 28 from the field, 5 of 13 in 3-pointers. She finished one point off her career high.

But she had little offensive help.

N.C. State (7-1) had a balanced offense with Jakia Brown-Turner adding 17 points. Jada Boyd had 12 points and Camille Hobby had 10. The Wolfpack shot 57.1% from the field for the game, including 61.1% in the fourth quarter to hold off the Hawkeyes (5-3).

No. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 85, NEBRASKA 54

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the No. 9 Hokies beat Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies (7-0), who were playing their first game as a top-10 team since reaching No. 9 on Feb. 22, 1999.

Virginia Tech used a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a double-digit lead and then a 20-0 run in the second half to blow out the Cornhuskers. The Hokies led by double digits the entire second half.

Isabelle Bourne paced Nebraska (5-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 5 INDIANA 87, No. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 63

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Sydney Parrish added 24 and Indiana hit 12 3-pointers to defeat North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The battle of unbeatens had drastically different shooting nights. The Hoosiers got hot to improve to 8-0 and the Tar Heels did not to drop to 6-1. The Hoosiers hit eight 3s to build a 16-point lead by halftime. Parrish, a junior transfer starting for injured senior guard Grace Berger, hit four 3s as did senior guard Sara Scalia.

That opened up inside room for Holmes, the Big Ten Player of the Week. When the senior center wasn’t scoring, she was drawing Tar Heel fouls.

Tar Heels junior guard Kennedy Todd Williams had 20 points. Junior guard Deja Kelly added 11.

No. 16 UTAH 109, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 42

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Utah rolled to a win over Mississippi Valley State in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes (7-0), led by Isabel Palmer with 13.

Zakiya Mahoney scored 20 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-6).

The Legacy Series is a basketball scheduling partnership between the two leagues. It is the first between a Power 5 and HBCU leagues, established to create a forum for games as well as promote and educate about anti-racism and social justice.

No. 17 MICHIGAN 76, MIAMI 64

MIAMI (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, going 12 for 12 from the foul line, Emily Kiser added 20 points and Michigan eased past Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wolverines (8-0) didn’t get the lead into double figures until Brown’s basket two minutes into the fourth quarter and didn’t put it there for good until Kiser hit a jumper, Laila Phelia followed with a layup and Maddie Nolan drained a 3-pointer, making it 66-50 with 5 1/2 minutes to play.

Phelia added 12 for Michigan, which won its fourth-straight game in Florida after capturing the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero last weekend.

Any hope Miami had of making a comeback late comeback were dashed by Michigan’s efficiency in the fourth quarter — 6-of-9 shooting and 10 of 10 from the foul line.

The free-throw line made a big difference with Michigan 24 of 26 and Miami 13 of 21.

Haley Cavinder scored 17 points for the Hurricanes (6-3). Destiny Harden had 13 and Lashae Dwyer 11.

No. 23 GONZAGA 71, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kaylynne Truong had 21 points and seven assists, Yvonne Ejim added 19 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Stephen F. Austin in a homecoming for the Truong twins.

Kayleigh Truong and Kaylynne both graduated from Jersey Village High School in Houston. In 2019, they led the Falcons to a District 17-6A championship with a 33-3 overall record and 16-0 in district play.

Kayleigh Truong (foot), Eliza Hollingsworth (illness) and Maud Huijbens (concussion) did not play for Gonzaga (7-1), which left just eight players in uniform.

Gonzaga led by as many as 18 points in the game. SFA scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter to get within 53-49, but Brynna Maxwell converted a three-point play for Gonzaga and Truong added a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead.

Kyla Deck scored 22 points, with four 3-pointers, for SFA (5-2).

