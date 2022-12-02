McGhee leads Liberty against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Darius McGhee scored 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Flames have gone 3-1 at home. Liberty averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 0-4 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Liberty.

Kevon Voyles is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 12.1 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

