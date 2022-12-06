Gill and La Salle host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (6-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-4) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -4; over/under…

Bucknell Bison (6-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-4)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Bucknell Bison after Anwar Gill scored 26 points in La Salle’s 84-81 overtime victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Explorers have gone 3-1 in home games. La Salle is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bison have gone 1-2 away from home. Bucknell is the top team in the Patriot giving up just 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 12.8 points. Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.9 points for La Salle.

Xander Rice is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.7 points for Bucknell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

