Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Appalachian State defeats Carlow 103-43

Appalachian State defeats Carlow 103-43

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley and Justin Abson had 12 points each in Appalachian State’s 103-43 win over Carlow on Tuesday night.

Huntley also added eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-4). Abson shot 6 of 6 from the field. Terence Harcum recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Nehemiah Brazil led the way for the Celtics with 13 points. Byron Gaskins added 11 points for Carlow.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up