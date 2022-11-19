Winthrop visits Mercer after Hurtado’s 24-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Mercer Bears (1-2) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -3; over/under is…

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Mercer Bears (1-2)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Luis Hurtado scored 24 points in Mercer’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

Mercer finished 16-17 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 14.3 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Winthrop went 7-7 on the road and 23-9 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.