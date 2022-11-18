William & Mary hosts Army after Roberts’ 22-point game

Army Black Knights (2-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-3) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army takes…

Army Black Knights (2-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-3)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Ethan Roberts scored 22 points in Army’s 96-94 overtime victory against the Siena Saints.

William & Mary finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 5-27 overall. The Tribe averaged 63.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

Army went 9-9 in Patriot play and 4-12 on the road last season. The Black Knights averaged 12.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

