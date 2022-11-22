Wight and William & Mary host Radford

Radford Highlanders (3-2) at William & Mary Tribe (2-3) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary…

Radford Highlanders (3-2) at William & Mary Tribe (2-3)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts the Radford Highlanders after Ben Wight scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 76-67 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Tribe are 2-1 in home games. William & Mary scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 0-2 away from home. Radford leads the Big South giving up only 62.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Milkereit is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 52.8% for William & Mary.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.6 points for Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

