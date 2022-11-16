Wichita State visits Richmond following Burton’s 38-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (1-1) at Richmond Spiders (2-1) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the…

Wichita State Shockers (1-1) at Richmond Spiders (2-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Tyler Burton scored 38 points in Richmond’s 92-90 overtime loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

Richmond finished 24-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spiders averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall last season while going 3-5 on the road. The Shockers allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

___

