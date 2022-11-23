West Virginia squares off against No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Oregon

Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers…

Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers will play the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

West Virginia finished 16-17 overall with a 12-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Mountaineers averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 24.4 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Purdue went 29-8 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Boilermakers averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

