Weber State visits Tarleton State on 4-game road skid

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at Tarleton State Texans (3-3)

Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Wildcats face Tarleton State.

The Texans have gone 1-0 in home games. Tarleton State scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Freddy Hicks is shooting 47.1% and averaging 22.8 points for Tarleton State.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 12.4 points, nine rebounds and 3.8 assists for Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

