Washington Huskies play the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-3) vs. Washington Huskies (3-1)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies will play the Fresno State Bulldogs at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Washington went 17-15 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Fresno State went 23-13 overall with a 15-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 59.4 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

