Virginia Tech hosts Penn State following Lundy’s 20-point performance

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies after Seth Lundy scored 20 points in Penn State’s 73-68 victory over the Furman Paladins.

Virginia Tech finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Hokies gave up 62.8 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

Penn State went 1-10 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Nittany Lions averaged 5.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

