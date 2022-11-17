Villanova visits Michigan State after Hauser’s 23-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (2-1) at Michigan State Spartans (2-1) East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts…

Villanova Wildcats (2-1) at Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts the Villanova Wildcats after Joey Hauser scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 86-77 overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Michigan State finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Villanova finished 30-8 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 62.7 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

