VCU visits Memphis following Williams’ 21-point game

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams…

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis’ 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 8.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

VCU went 14-4 in A-10 games and 9-3 on the road last season. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.