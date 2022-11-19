HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
VCU visits Memphis following Williams’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis’ 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 8.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

VCU went 14-4 in A-10 games and 9-3 on the road last season. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

