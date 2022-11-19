Valparaiso takes on Incarnate Word after Krikke’s 27-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -16; over/under…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -16; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Ben Krikke scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 87-74 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

Valparaiso went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Beacons gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 13.5 fouls last season.

Incarnate Word finished 7-25 overall with a 1-11 record on the road a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.