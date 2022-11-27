Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Vaihola's 15 help San…

Vaihola’s 15 help San Jose State defeat Ball State 67-65

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Robert Vaihola and Omari Moore scored 15 points apiece and San Jose State slipped past Ball State 67-65 at the Nassau Championship on Sunday.

Vaihola scored the game-winning basket on a layup with 2 seconds left. Vaihola had eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-2), while Moore handed out five assists. Trey Anderson shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Payton Sparks paced the Cardinals (4-3) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Demarius Jacobs added 14 points and two blocks. Jalen Windham also scored 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up