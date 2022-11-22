Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
UTSA hosts Prairie View A&M following Douglas’ 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-1)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the UTSA Roadrunners after William Douglas scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-79 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

UTSA finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 5.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 3-13 on the road and 8-19 overall last season. The Panthers gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

