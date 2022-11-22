UTSA hosts Prairie View A&M following Douglas’ 22-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -1;…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-1)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the UTSA Roadrunners after William Douglas scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-79 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

UTSA finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 5.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 3-13 on the road and 8-19 overall last season. The Panthers gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

