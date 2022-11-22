UTSA hosts Prairie View A&M following Douglas’ 22-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-1)
San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -1; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the UTSA Roadrunners after William Douglas scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-79 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.
UTSA finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 5.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.
Prairie View A&M finished 3-13 on the road and 8-19 overall last season. The Panthers gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.
___
