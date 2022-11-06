Utah State hosts Utah Valley to start season

Utah Valley Wolverines at Utah State Aggies Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -8.5; over/under…

Utah Valley Wolverines at Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies open the season at home against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Utah State went 18-16 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Aggies gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Wolverines shot 45.4% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

