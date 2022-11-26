UNC Wilmington Seahawks face the Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts (2-5) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-3) Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts and…

Vermont Catamounts (2-5) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Seahawks have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington is the CAA leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.3.

The Catamounts are 2-5 in non-conference play. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Penn averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Seahawks. Eric Van Der Heijden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for UNC Wilmington.

Penn is averaging 12.7 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.1 points for Vermont.

