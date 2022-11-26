Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » UNC Wilmington Seahawks face…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks face the Vermont Catamounts

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vermont Catamounts (2-5) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Seahawks have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington is the CAA leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.3.

The Catamounts are 2-5 in non-conference play. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Penn averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Seahawks. Eric Van Der Heijden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for UNC Wilmington.

Penn is averaging 12.7 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.1 points for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up