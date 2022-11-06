UConn hosts Stonehill to start season

Stonehill Skyhawks at UConn Huskies
Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The UConn Huskies host the Stonehill Skyhawks for the season opener.
UConn finished – at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 65.3 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.
Stonehill did not play during the 2021-22 season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.