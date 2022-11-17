RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
UCF Knights host the Oklahoma State Cowboys for out-of-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) vs. UCF Knights (2-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Oklahoma State in out-of-conference action.

UCF went 18-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Knights averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

Oklahoma State went 15-15 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Cowboys averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

