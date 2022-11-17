UCF Knights host the Oklahoma State Cowboys for out-of-conference contest

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) vs. UCF Knights (2-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Oklahoma State…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) vs. UCF Knights (2-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Oklahoma State in out-of-conference action.

UCF went 18-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Knights averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

Oklahoma State went 15-15 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Cowboys averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

