UC Irvine hosts Loyola Marymount (CA) following Shelton’s 24-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (2-0) Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA)…

Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (2-0)

Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Cameron Shelton scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 85-75 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

UC Irvine went 15-10 overall with a 9-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Anteaters averaged 6.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola Marymount (CA) finished 11-18 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.