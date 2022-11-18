RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Tyson leads Seattle U against Portland after 32-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Seattle U Redhawks (3-0) at Portland Pilots (4-1)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Portland Pilots after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 83-71 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

Portland went 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

Seattle U went 23-9 overall last season while going 6-5 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

