Tyson leads Seattle U against Portland after 32-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (3-0) at Portland Pilots (4-1)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Portland Pilots after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 83-71 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

Portland went 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

Seattle U went 23-9 overall last season while going 6-5 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

