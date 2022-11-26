Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Tolbert's 25 help San…

Tolbert’s 25 help San Jose State defeat Oakland 80-67

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sage Tolbert had 25 points in San Jose State’s 80-67 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Tolbert also added seven rebounds for the Spartans (5-2). Trey Anderson shot 6 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Robert Vaihola finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies (2-5) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Oakland also got 14 points from Trey Townsend.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up