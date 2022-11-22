Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » College Basketball » Texas State hands Cal…

Texas State hands Cal first 0-5 start in 115 seasons

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 12:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mason Harrell scored 21 points, Brandon Davis made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6.8 seconds left and Texas State held off California for a 59-55 win on Monday night.

The Bobcats (3-2) earned their first ever win against a Pac-12 team after seven previous attempts. Texas State hadn’t beaten a Power 5 opponent since 1998. It’s the first 0-5 start to a season in Cal’s 115-year history. The Bears hadn’t been 0-4 since 1998.

Drue Drinnon’s jumper with 4:08 before halftime gave Texas a 23-22 lead and the Bobcats never trailed again. Tuongthach Gatkek’s layup with 14:09 left extended the lead to 40-29 before Cal began chipping away.

Dylan Dawson’s 3-pointer created space for the Bobcats for a 51-45 lead with 4:28 left and they relied on free throws (8 for 10) to seal it.

Davis scored 14 points for Texas State.

Devin Askew scored 17 points and Lars Thiemann scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bears.

Monday’s game was the first between the two teams.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up