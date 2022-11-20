HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee State takes home…

Tennessee State takes home win streak into matchup with CSU Northridge

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-2) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (3-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Tigers take on CSU Northridge.

Tennessee State went 8-5 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Tigers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

CSU Northridge went 7-23 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Matadors averaged 9.2 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up