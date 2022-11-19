HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Telfort leads Northeastern against Syracuse after 23-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northeastern Huskies (0-3) at Syracuse Orange (1-1)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -15.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on the Syracuse Orange after Jahmyl Telfort scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 70-69 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

Syracuse finished 16-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Orange averaged 7.0 steals, 3.7 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

Northeastern finished 0-12 on the road and 9-22 overall last season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

