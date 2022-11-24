Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Southern Illinois Salukis take…

Southern Illinois Salukis take on the Cal Baptist Lancers

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-2)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Thursday, 1 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -3; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers and the Southern Illinois Salukis meet at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Salukis are 3-2 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois is second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Lancers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.4 points for Southern Illinois.

Joe Quintana averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Taran Armstrong is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Cal Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up