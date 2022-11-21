South Florida Bulls face the UAB Blazers on 4-game slide

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -16.5;…

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -16.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida enters the matchup with UAB after losing four games in a row.

South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second chance points and 16.8 bench points last season.

UAB went 27-8 overall with a 7-4 record on the road last season. The Blazers shot 46.8% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

