South Alabama takes on Oklahoma following Moore’s 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-1)
Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Oklahoma Sooners after Isaiah Moore scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 65-55 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Sooners averaged 69.1 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.
South Alabama finished 21-12 overall last season while going 4-8 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 71.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.