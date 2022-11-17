South Alabama takes on Oklahoma following Moore’s 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on…

South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Oklahoma Sooners after Isaiah Moore scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 65-55 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Sooners averaged 69.1 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

South Alabama finished 21-12 overall last season while going 4-8 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 71.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

