Shumate leads McNeese against Lindenwood after 20-point showing

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) at McNeese Cowboys (1-2)
Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -6; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays the Lindenwood Lions after Christian Shumate scored 20 points in McNeese’s 88-69 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.
McNeese finished 11-22 overall with a 6-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 78.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.4 last season.
Lindenwood did not compete in Division I in the 2021-22 season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
